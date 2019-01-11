Environmental coalition expresses concerns over Skellig Michael management plan

An environmental coalition has expressed its concerns over the Skellig Michael management plan.

Environmental Pillar, which is made up of non-governmental organisations, says groups and the public are being left in the dark over plans to manage Skellig Michael.

The government is due to submit a new management plan to UNESCO this year, with a public consultation to guide and inform the content and direction of the new plan.





Environmental Pillar warned the consultation is flawed as the only document available for review is the old plan, which expired in 2018.

It has also called for answers to the questions posed in relation to the consultation process and the actual draft plan.

Subsequently, the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht extended the date for submissions to January 31st.