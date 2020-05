Entries for the 13th Blas na hÉireann awards, the all-island food awards, are now open.

Producers across all categories of food and drink are urged to enter this year before the May 25th deadline.

The awards will be presented during the Dingle Food Festival in October.

Blas na hÉireann is the largest food awards on the island of Ireland and celebrates and champions Irish producers.

Entry details are available here.