Enterprise Ireland encourages Kerry businesses to prepare for Brexit

Kerry companies are being urged to prepare for Brexit.

New survey results released by Enterprise Ireland revealed that over half of companies are not prepared for changes to customs post-Brexit.

The survey of 600 companies demonstrated that, while 52% of companies view customs and logistics as a priority, only 42% feel they are significantly or fully ready.

Kerry businesses can take part in a Brexit webinar, run by Enterprise Ireland and the Local Enterprise Network, on Thursday, December 10th.

