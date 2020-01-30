Enterprise Ireland calls for Kerry entries to Student Entrepreneur Awards

Enterprise Ireland is calling on third level students from Kerry to enter this year’s Student Entrepreneur Awards.

They’re seeking young people with an innovative business idea, technology or solution to apply for the national competition.

The overall winner will share in a €35,000 prize fund and receive mentoring from Enterprise Ireland to develop the commercial viability of their concept.

The winners will also share in a €30,000 consultancy fund, that will allow them to turn their ideas into a commercial reality.

Run by Enterprise Ireland, the awards are co-sponsored by Cruickshank, Grant Thornton and the Local Enterprise Offices, and the closing date for entries is March 13th.

https://studententrepreneurawards.com/about-the-awards