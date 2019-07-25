Entente Florale judges to spend day in Listowel

Judges are spending the day in Listowel today as part of an international competition.

The north Kerry town, which was named Ireland’s Tidiest Town, is taking part in the Entente Florale competition.

The only other Irish venue to take part this year is Mulranny in Co Mayo.

The competition promotes a greener and more pleasant environment by planting flowers, maintaining green spaces and promoting ecological and environmentally sensitive development.

Judges will tour Listowel today and based on the overall marks achieved award a gold, silver or bronze plaque.