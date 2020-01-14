Ensuring You Can Vote in Election 2020 – January 14th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Pádraig Burke, Kerry County Registrar, spoke to Jerry this morning before it was confirmed that the general election will take place on Saturday, February 8th.  The issue has become urgent as the updated electoral register does not become valid each year until February 15th and it means more people will have to make sure that they are included on the supplementary register of voters.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR