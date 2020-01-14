Ensuring You Can Vote in Election 2020 – January 14th, 2020

Pádraig Burke, Kerry County Registrar, spoke to Jerry this morning before it was confirmed that the general election will take place on Saturday, February 8th. The issue has become urgent as the updated electoral register does not become valid each year until February 15th and it means more people will have to make sure that they are included on the supplementary register of voters.
Thefts and burglaries in Kerry continue to rise
The number of thefts and burglaries in Kerry continues to rise.That's according to figures released at the Joint Policing Committee meeting, which detailed the...
Calls for plastic bottle vending machine in Tralee
A councillor wants vending machines to be piloted in Tralee in a bid to reduce plastic bottle waste.Sinn Féin's Pa Daly said it can't...
Attempts by pedestrians to cross busy Killarney road likened to old-time waltz
Attempts to cross a busy Killarney road by pedestrians have been compared to doing an old-time waltz.That's according to the Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal...
The Lure of the Great Blasket – January 14th, 2020
Would you like to work on the Great Blasket, Europe’s most westerly island? Hundreds would, apparently. There’s been a huge interest in taking up...