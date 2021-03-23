Enough water to supply 2,500 homes saved by fixing leaks in Kerry during December

Enough water to supply 2,500 homes was saved by fixing leaks in Kerry during December.

This was through the Find and Fix programme, which is operated by both Kerry County Council and Irish Water.

The Find and Fix Programme is a specially funded, countywide, capital project which was set up to search for leaks in public water pipes and repair them.

Tralee has been the initial focus area of the programme in Kerry.

However, work – some at night – has also been undertaken in Dingle, Listowel, Castleisland and the greater Knockaninane, Killarney area.

During December 2020 alone, more than 1000 cubic metres, or the equivalent of the supply to 2,500 houses, of unaccounted-for-water was ‘saved’ in Kerry.

MD manager John Breen says this allows for the development of housing, in relation to water supply.