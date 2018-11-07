English Bull Terrier missing from the Ballyard Tralee area

A white female English Bull Terrier with one brown ear is missing from the Ballyard Tralee area since around 3pm yesterday. Any information phone 087 6775479
Kerry Group reports 3.5 percent growth in business volumes in first nine months of...
Kerry Group has reported 3.5percent growth in business volumes in its Interim Management Statement for the first nine months of this year. The company's Chief Executive...
Trial begins of man accused of sexually assaulting woman in Kerry hotel
A jury has been sworn in for the trial of a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Kerry hotel over seven...
Funeral of woman who drowned in Roughty River will take place on Thursday
The funeral of a woman who drowned in the Roughty River last weekend will take place on Thursday.Brita Waters was out kayaking with friends...
Footprints – November 6th, 2018
On the first Tuesday of every month, archivist with Kerry Library, Mike Lynch looks back at events that made the headlines in the county...
Claim that new PAYE System will be Disastrous for Small Firms – November 6th,...
A new system, which changes the way self-employed and small companies report their employees’ payroll information to Revenue, will come into effect on January...
Will the Result of the US Mid-Term Elections Curb Trump? – November 6th, 2018
US historian Cecelia Hartsell believes today’s elections are seminal. As a Democrat and an African-American, she believes that Donald Trump has been a divisive...