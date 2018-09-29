Engineers say there’s no significant movement in a major bridge in the county.

Kerry County Council was replying to a motion from Councillor Michael Cahill, who spoke at yesterday’s South and West Kerry Municipal District, asking for a structural report on the Laune Bridge in Killorglin.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael Cahill says the Laune Bridge in Killorglin is a major access point to the Iveragh Peninsula, and he asks what plans are being put in place as an alternative in the event of something happening to the bridge.





Kerry County Council says the Laune Bridge is being monitored by Transport Infrastructure Ireland, which has conducted level surveys and underwater inspections.

Following a 2017 survey, the bridge received an overall condition score of 2, which signifies it’s in good condition.

Additionally, two surveys carried out this year indicate there is no active settlement occurring at the bridge and there is no significant movement occurring.

The council adds should the current bridge show significant signs of deterioration, then steps will be taken to expedite the planning, design and construction of a new structure.