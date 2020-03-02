Engagement ring and €5,000 in cash stolen as homes in Firies are ransacked

Gardaí are appealing for information about a number of incidents around the county in the last three weeks.

These include the theft of €5,000 from a house in Firies, a hit and run in Tralee and the mugging of a woman in the car park of Manor West.

Two private houses were broken into on the Ballyhar side of Firies in the past month; in one incident the house was ransacked and an engagement ring was stolen; in the second, €5,000 in cash was taken.

In both cases the owners were away at the time of the burglaries, and Gardaí believe the two break-ins may be linked.

Gardaí are also appealing for information into a hit and run at Brewery Road, Tralee, in which a cyclist was knocked down by the driver of a silver Volkswagen Golf.

The cyclist sustained minor injuries but the driver of the car left the scene without stopping.

Anyone who was in the area around eight o’clock last Thursday night is asked to contact Tralee Gardaí.

An appeal has also been made for witnesses to a mugging incident at the Manor West car park on Thursday afternoon last, around 3pm.

A man approached a woman and offered to sell her a set of knives, which she declined.

During the course of the exchange he took €100 in cash from her handbag and made off on foot.

Gardaí say they’re particularly keen to speak to anyone else who was approached by this man anywhere in Tralee around this time.