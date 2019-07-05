Endless job opportunities within Kerry’s hospitality industry

There are endless job opportunities within the hospitality industry in Kerry.

That’s according to TJ O’Connor who is the Head of Section for the Hotel, Culinary Arts and Tourism Department at the Institute of Technology Tralee.

Mr O’Connor was speaking on In Business outlining the Springboard+ programmes in Culinary Skills and Food and Beverage Operations.

These programmes offer practical experience and are open to people who are unemployed as well as those who are working in the industry and wish to upskill.

TJ O’Connor says there are endless opportunities and ways to progress up the ranks within the industry:

Further information on the courses is available on www.ittralee.ie and representatives from IT Tralee will be in the New Street carpark in Killarney next Wednesday (July 10th) from 10am to 4pm to discuss the Springboard+ programmes.