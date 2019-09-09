reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 4.30 to 6.30pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary’s Cathedral on Wednesday morning at 10am. Requiem mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Killarney Burial Ground, Knockeenduve, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Recovery Haven, Killarney.
Latest News
Enda Joyce, Pinewood Estate, Killarney and late of Galway.
reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 4.30 to 6.30pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary's Cathedral on Wednesday morning...
Dermot ‘Brady’ Moynihan, Ballinamanagh, Kilcummin, Killarney
reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Tuesday from 7.15 to 9pm followed by removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin....
Lancaster House Wins Day 2 Feature At Listowel
The Aidan O’Brien trained Lancaster House was the impressive winner of the feature race on Day 2 at Listowel, the listed Edmund and Josie...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYIreland will take a fully-fit squad to Japan for the World Cup.Keith Earls has been cleared to travel despite picking up a...
Kerry Golf News & Results
KenmareThe 42nd Annual 3 Brothers Competition, Sponsored by lee Strand Dairies. Kerry unless stated otherwise. 1ST Hehir Bros (Clare)2ND MacGearailt Bros 3RD Slevin Bros...
Latest Sports
Lancaster House Wins Day 2 Feature At Listowel
The Aidan O’Brien trained Lancaster House was the impressive winner of the feature race on Day 2 at Listowel, the listed Edmund and Josie...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYIreland will take a fully-fit squad to Japan for the World Cup.Keith Earls has been cleared to travel despite picking up a...
Kerry Golf News & Results
KenmareThe 42nd Annual 3 Brothers Competition, Sponsored by lee Strand Dairies. Kerry unless stated otherwise. 1ST Hehir Bros (Clare)2ND MacGearailt Bros 3RD Slevin Bros...