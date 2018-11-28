End of the road for Moyvane Post Office as appeal to An Post decision is rejected

Last-ditch efforts to save Moyvane Post Office have been rejected by An Post.

According to a letter sent by An Post’s Network Operations Director Gerry Whelan, an Independent Assessor re-examined the case of Moyvane, taking into account representations made by local groups and individuals.

However, the decision of the Assessor was that considering the population thresholds and distances, the facility should close, in accordance with An Post’s decision.





Kerry Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae, who received the letter from Mr Whelan today, says the news is ‘devastating’ for the North Kerry village.

He says 155 local post offices will have closed around the country by the end of January 2019, and this figure is likely to rise.

Deputy Healy-Rae says if people want to hold on to their own local post office, they need to act now: