Enchanted Fairy Festival takes place this weekend in Kiflynn July 29th & 30th

The Enchanted Fairy Festival takes place this weekend in Kiflynn. Fairy parade at 7pm Saturday. On Sunday bring your family picnic and join in all the fairy games.
190 UHK support staff take to picket line
70 health support staff at University Hospital Kerry took to the picket line this morning as part of a national dispute.The strike, organised by...
Temperatures to reach 28 degrees in parts of Kerry tomorrow
Temperatures in north Kerry are set to hit as high as 28 degrees tomorrow.Thursday will see the best of the current good spell of...
Force of heavy rainfall lifted Killarney manhole covers
The force of heavy rainfall in Killarney resulted in manhole covers being lifted causing flooding in estates and along the town's streets.A large volume...
The Phenomenal Fourth Class – June 25th, 2019
The pupils of 4th class in St John’s National School, Kenmare have recently launched their literary careers. They were assisted by best-selling author and...
Less of the Aggro Aimed at Agri-contractors & Tractor Drivers – June 25th, 2019
That’s the message from Kieran who’s an agricultural contractor. He believes tractor drivers get an unfair rap from some other motorists. He told Treasa...
Legal Lowdown – June 25th, 2019
Solicitor and law lecturer, Miriam McGillycuddy, answers your questions on the last Tuesday of every month.