Enable Ireland Kerry is the latest charity to benefit from Aldi’s Community Grants Programme.

Staff at the Rathass Aldi store have donated €500 towards the children’s services at the Kerry branch.

The Community Grants Programme helps supports charities and organisations that contribute vital work and services locally.

Aldi Rathass store manager Tony Talbot says the care provided by Enable Ireland Kerry for children and young people with complex needs and disabilities makes a huge difference.