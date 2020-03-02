Jerry speaks to Caroline McEnery of the HR suite about what entitlements employees have in relation to the coronavirus.
Traffic calming proposals in Killarney
Kerry County Council is proposing to introduce traffic calming measures at two locations in Killarney.The council plans to carry out works including reducing the...
Over 320 mumps cases in Cork and Kerry so far this year
There have been 325 mumps cases in Cork and Kerry so far this year.According to the HSE's Health Protection Surveillance Centre report, the number...
Gardai warn ice and slush on Kerry roads
Gardai are warning of dangerous conditions on roads around the county this morning.There is black ice on the N21 road to Abbeyfeale at the...
Kerry College Opens Doors to the Public – March 2nd, 2020
Acting Director of Further Education and Training of Kerry ETB Stephen Goulding and Admissions Officer at Kerry College John Herlihy chat to Jerry about...
Your Employment Rights Regarding Coronavirus – March 2nd, 2020
Jerry speaks to Caroline McEnery of the HR suite about what entitlements employees have in relation to the coronavirus.
Cost of Health Insurance to Rise Again – March 2nd, 2020
Dermot Goode of totalhealthcover.ie tells Jerry that we should expect to see a rise in the cost of health insurance when renewing our policies...