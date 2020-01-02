Employment programme for Kerry women secures funding for next three years

Moving On Graduation Day 2019: Front: L to R Lisa Fingleton (Moving On Staff), Lisa O Flaherty (Moving On Staff), Louise Barrett, Denise Murphy Middle: Ann O Callaghan, Deirdre Stewart, Helen Philips, Helen O Donovan, Catriona Hobbart, Lorna McAuley, Catherine O Connor, Orla Healy Back: Siobhan Colbert, Lisa Ryan, Brenda Griffin, Diane O Shea, Mary Quirke, Sheila Martin (Moving On Staff). Photo Credit: Ann O Sullivan

An employment programme for Kerry women has secured funding for the next three years.

Moving On is supported by NEWKD, and offers women free training, support, work placements and links with employers.

Over 150 women have taken part in the programme since it began three years ago, and the latest participants graduated recently.

The project is co-funded by the Irish Government and the European Social Fund as part of the ESF Programme for Employability, Inclusion and Learning (PEIL) 2014-2020.

It’s been successful in securing this funding for the next three years up to Autumn 2022.

 

