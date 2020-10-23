Emotional plea from Kenmare Mart manager to ease restrictions

The manager of Kenmare Mart has made an emotional plea for buyers to be allowed back around the rings in marts.

Dan McCarthy, who is also an Independent Kerry County Councillor, was speaking after the first sale under Level 5 restrictions at Kenmare Mart yesterday.

In a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, sellers drop off animals, buyers are facilitated to inspect stock in pens by appointment but the bidding process will be online only.

Dan McCarthy says the mart was operating safely under Level 3 and this new online system won’t work.

He is deeply concerned about the impact the restrictions will have on farmers’ mental health and is appealing to the Minister for Agriculture to ease the restrictions: