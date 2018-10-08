Emma MhicMhathuna fought for a better health service for the women of Ireland

Emma Mhic Mhathuna fought for the health of every woman in Ireland in the last few months of her life.

That’s according to her friend, Juli Ni Mhaoleoin.

The young mother of five, who received incorrect smear results, passed away yesterday at University Hospital Kerry.





21 women have died out of the 221 affected by the Cervical Check Scandal.

Ms Ni Mhaoleoin said Emma wanted to start a new era in the Irish public health sysytem.

Earlier the Irish Cancer Society said we should have a complete picture of the Cervical Check crisis by the new year.

The HSE has confirmed they’re committed to having an implementation plan in place for the 50 Scally Report recommendations within 3 months.

Head of Services and Advocacy Donal Buggy says the late Emma Mhic Mhathuna and the other women affected are owed a trustworthy service that will save lives.

A funeral mass for Emma Mhic Mhathuna will take place in Seipeal na Carraige in Baile na nGall tomorrow.

Parish priest an tAthair Eoghan O’Cadhla said Emma and her family had a strong connection with the church.

A vigil in memory of Emma will also be held in the Square in Tralee on Wednesday at 6.30pm.