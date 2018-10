Emma Mhic Mhathúna, one of the women at the centre of the cervical cancer controversy, has died aged 37.

Ms Mhic Mhathúna was one of the most public figures in the CervicalCheck crisis.

In May, she settled her case against the HSE and the US laboratory, Quest Diagnostics for €7.5 million.





It is understood that Ms Mhic Mhathúna was admitted to University Hospital Kerry recently and that she passed away there earlier today.

Emma was living in Kerry with her 5 children.