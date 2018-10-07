Emma described as a “wonderful mother, daughter and cherished friend”

Ms Mhic Mhathunas family have described her as a “wonderful mother, daughter and cherished friend”.

In a statement issued to the media they say that “Emma, who battled her illness with great valour, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her families loving embrace and in the knowledge that she had helped to shine a light on important issues which affected not just her own live, but the lives of many others.

They say that Emma’s unending and unwavering commitment to her children means that her abiding legacy will be that of a great mother.





She will also be remembered as someone who fought for social justice in an exceptionally selfless way during times of great personal challenge.

The family say they will miss Emma beyond words, her intellect, her love, her quick wit and infectious smile are irreplaceable to those closest to her in these difficult days. However, they say they will take some comfort in the knowledge that Emma will be long remembered by the thousands of people who have been inspired by her fight for justice, transparency and improved services.”