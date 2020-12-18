Emily Mc Gillycuddy née Mc Crann, Ballygarron, The Spa, Tralee and formerly of Roscommon.

Beloved wife of the late John and dear sister of Tony and the late Valentine, Noel, Pearse, Anne and Carmel. Sadly missed by her loving family her nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, sister-in-aw Mary (Crotty), her relatives, wonderful neighbours, especially Hannah & Peg Carmody and friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Emily with the requiem mass being celebrated at 11am on Monday in the Church of the Purification, Churchill, live streamed on

www. churchmedia.tv/camera/Churchill

Followed by interment in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill.

