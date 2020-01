Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious accident in Killcummin.

Gardaí, the Kerry Fire Service and ambulance service personelle are responding to a two-car collision at Finnegan’s Cross in Kilcummin.

However, Gardaí are asking motorists to avoid the area and diversions have been put in place.

Meanwhile, Killarney Gardaí are advising of icy conditions on many roads this morning.