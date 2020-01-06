Emergency services at scene fo fatal accident near Knocknagoshel

One person has died following a fatal road collision near Knocknagoshel.

The crash, which involved an articulated lorry and a car, happened just after 9 this morning in the townland of Meenleitrim, on the N21 Castleisland to Abbeyfeale Road.

Gardaí say the area where the collision occurred is a well-known accident blackspot.

Emergency services are at the scene.

The N21 is closed to traffic in both directions, and Gardaí say it is likely to remain closed for several hours.

Diversions are in place.