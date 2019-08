An emergency services open day is taking place in Tralee today.

The event will run from 12pm to 4pm in John Mitchel’s Sports Complex.

All specialist Garda units will be on display as will units from the Kerry Fire Service, Civil Defence, Defence Forces and Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue.

The Road Safety Authority will attend with their crash simulator and a Go Safe Speed Camera van will also be on site.

Members of the public are being invited to attend.