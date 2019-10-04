Emergency services launched last evening to search for windsurfer off Brandon Bay

Emergency services were launched in west Kerry last evening to search for a windsurfer reported missing off Brandon Bay.

The alarm was raised at 7.22pm when the young man, a UK national, got into difficulties.

Valentia Coast Guard co-ordinated the operation which saw Dingle Coast Guard, the Fenit All Weather Lifeboat, and the Shannon Rescue 115 Helicopter tasked to the scene in gale force 9 conditions.

The windsurfer subsequently made his own way ashore and didn’t need to be taken to hospital.

He was blown off shore near Stradbally Beach and ended up 7 kilometres away near Spillane’s Bar in the Maharees, some 40 minutes after he went missing.