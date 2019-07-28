Emergency services carry out two rescues on Kerry waters

Emergency services were tasked to two separate incidents on Kerry waters last night.

At approx. 7.30pm, two men got into difficulty on their boat as they headed north of Ballybunion.

The men made their way to a cliff edge for safety where their boat was destroyed after mounting nearby rocks.

Glenderry Coastguard, Shannon based Rescue 115 and Ballybunion Coastguard attended the scene.

The men were winched by helicopter off the cliff edge at Meenogahane.

At approx. 10.30pm, Rescue 115 and Fenit lifeboat were tasked to Fenit where four people were rescued from a sinking lifeboat.

Fenit lifeboat established a tow line and proceeded to take the boat back to shore without recording any injuries.

John Draper, Divisional Controller with Valentia Coastguard, has this advice for those taking to the waters this summer.