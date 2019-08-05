Emergency services called to 3 incidents off Kerry coast this afternoon

Emergency services were deployed to 3 separate incidents off the coast of Kerry this afternoon.

At 1 o’clock, Valentia lifeboat assisted a vessel at the Skelligs that had broken down.

There was one person on board and the vessel was towed safely back to Portmagee.

Then, at a quarter past 2 this afternoon, a 9 year-old child drifted out to sea on an inflatable dinghy off Smerwick Harbour.

The Dingle coastguard unit, Fenit lifeboat and the coastguard helicopter from Shannon were all called into action.

The child managed to get back to rocks by the shore and from there, was assisted by locals, at which point the search and rescue teams were stood down.

Separately, shortly before 3pm, a yacht went hard aground at the entrance to Fenit, with 3 people on board.

The Fenit lifeboat safely towed them off alongside the pier.