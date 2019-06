An emblem of a popular children’s festival in North Kerry has been restored.

Every year, a 12-feet tall teddy bear made out of hay and straw is made to mark the countdown of the Kilflynn Enchanted Fairy Festival.

During the early hours of yesterday morning, the bear was set on fire and completely destroyed.

Ted was restored overnight at his usual spot on the N69 Tralee-Listowel road at the turn off to Kilflynn.

However, he’s changed his outfit; the teddy bear is now dressed as a fireman.