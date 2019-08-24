Elsie O’Sullivan, Charles Street, Listowel & late of Graffa, Ballylongford.

Reposing at Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Sunday evening (Aug. 25th) from 5.30pm – 7pm, followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning (Aug 26th.), at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to Áras Mhuire Nursing Home, Listowel.