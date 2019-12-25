Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Thursday (Dec 26th) from 3.30pm to 5.30pm. Removal at 5.30pm to St. John’s Church, Ballybunion. Requiem mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killahenny Cemetery, Ballybunion.
Latest News
Ellen Walshe née Mc Namara better known as Nellie Mac of Gortnaskehy, Ballybunion.
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Thursday (Dec 26th) from 3.30pm to 5.30pm. Removal at 5.30pm to St. John's Church, Ballybunion. Requiem...
SVP to hold Christmas Day dinner in Tralee
St Vincent de Paul will be hosting a special Christmas Day Dinner in Tralee today for those in need.The free event, which is open...
Christy Heffernan, Gearhadiveen, Kenmare.
Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare tomorrow Thursday (Dec 26th) from 5pm to 7pm. Followed by removal to the Holy Cross Church, Kenmare. Requiem...
Christmas Day swims take place across Kerry
People across Kerry are preparing to take the plunge in aid of a variety of charities today for the annual Christmas Day swims.The swimmers...
Dingle Peninsula economy expecting €2 million boost over festive season
The Dingle Peninsula's economy is expected to get a boost of up to €2 million over the festive season.Visitors flock to West Kerry for...
Latest Sports
Kerry Golf News & Results
CastleislandResults single stableford 18 hole 22/12/19 1st Andrew Fitzpatrick 40pts 2nd Eddie Dore 39pts 3rd Liam Martin 39ptsNext week 29/12/19 18 hole single stablefordBallybunion Men’s Competitions:AGC...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Saturday 28th December 2019 Denny Youths League 2-00 Dingle Bay Rvs v St Brendans Park , Venue Gallarus . 2-00 ...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYNew Irish Rugby head coach Andy Farrell says there's still time for players to impress him before the Six Nations.A 45-man squad met earlier...