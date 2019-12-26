Ellen Walshe (nee Mc Namara) better known as Nellie Mac, Gortnaskehy, Ballybunion.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home Derry, Listowel on Thursday, (Dec.26th), from 3.30pm – 5.30pm, followed by removal at 5.30pm to St. John’s Church, Ballybunion.  Requiem Mass will take place on Friday (Dec. 27th), at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Killahenny Cemetery, Ballybunion.

