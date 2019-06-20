Ellen (Nellie) Brennan (neé O’Callaghan), Killowen Road, Kenmare.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Friday evening (June,21st), from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the (Old) Kenmare Cemetery
David (D.J.) Fleming, St. Brendan’s Place, Killarney
Reposing at O' Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday evening from 7:30pm to 9:00pm. Removal at 9:00pm on Friday evening to St....
Fr. Willie Stack, St. Patrick’s Missionary Society, Kiltegan, Co. Wicklow formerly of Doon, Tralee,...
Reposing at Our Lady and St. Brendan's Church, Tralee tomorrow Friday from 4pm to 7pm. With Mass at 4pm. Reposing at St. Patrick's Kiltegan...
Gardaí investigating an alleged assault in Killarney
Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault in Killarney.An Garda Siochana’s Crimes Scene Investigation Unit was in attendance this morning at the scene in Old...
Shareholder group claim Kerry Co-op vote shows members want different share redemption scheme
A group of concerned Kerry Co-op shareholders believes the outcome of a vote yesterday shows that members want a proposed share redemption scheme altered...
Solicitor for family of couple killed in Gap of Dunloe want recommended barrier put...
The solicitor for the family of a couple killed in the Gap of Dunloe says they'd like a recommendation for a barrier to be...
Kerry Basketball Club Players Feature In Irish 3 x 3 Panel
There's plenty of Kerry involvement in the Ireland senior men's 3x3 team which will take part in next week's FIBA Europe Cup qualifiers.The men's...
Cork Forward Leaving League Relegation Behind To Focus On Kerry
A member of the Cork football panel says his inter-county career is too short to be dwelling on his county's relegation to Division 3...
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESMonaghan midfielder Darren Hughes has had his eight-week ban upheld by the Central Competitions Control Committee over an incident in the Farney County's...