Ellen (Nellie) Brennan (neé O’Callaghan), Killowen Road, Kenmare.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Friday evening (June,21st), from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare.  Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in the (Old) Kenmare Cemetery

