Ellen (Nell) O’ Donoghue (née Palmer) Station House Railway Road Kenmare and formerly of Gortnaboul Kenmare.

A private family funeral will take place for Ellen (Nell) with Requiem Mass on Friday morning February 12th at 11.00AM in Holy Cross Church Kenmare which will be live streamed on kenmareparish.com followed by burial in Old Kenmare Cemetery.

Enquiries to O Connor’s Funeral Directors Kenmare.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****