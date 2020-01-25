Ellen (Nell) Loughnane (née Hayes), 1, St. Brendan’s Terrace, Listowel & late of Templeathea, Co. Limerick.

Reposing at her residence at 1, St. Brendan’s Terrace, Listowel on Sunday evening (Jan 26th.), from 4 pm – 7 pm, followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning (Jan 27th.), at 11.30 am.  Burial afterwards in St. John Paul 11 Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

