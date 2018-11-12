Ellen ‘Helen’ O’Sullivan née O’Shea, Ardtully, Kilgarvan & formerly Inchamore, Kenmare.

Reposing at her residence this evening (Mon Nov 12th) from 5pm to 8pm. Rosary at 8pm. Reposing at Quill’s Funeral Home tomorrow Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilgarvan. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in local cemetery.

