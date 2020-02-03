Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee this evening (Mon Feb 3rd) from 7pm to 8.30pm with removal at 8.30pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon. Internment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.
Latest News
Ellen ‘Eileen’ Brosnan, Connolly Park, Tralee.
Kerry Jockey Set To Miss Cheltenham
Jockey Jack Kennedy is set to miss the Cheltenham Festival after breaking his leg in a fall at Leopardstown.The Kerry native unseated in a...
Monday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
Kerry Airport Kerry Area BoardMENS DIVISION 2 POOL A: Tralee Tigers BC v Rathmore Ravens, at 8:30WOMENS DIVISION 2: St Bridgets v Gneeveguilla, at...
Over €89,000 paid to company which manages UHK PR and Communications
Over €89,000 was paid to the company which manages PR for University Hospital Kerry last year.UHK is one of ten hospitals within the South/South...
Currently no funding available to create Listowel Public Realm Strategy
There is currently no funding available to create a Public Realm Strategy for Listowel.Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelly asked Kerry County Council if such...
Latest Sports
Morning Sports Update
AMERICAN FOOTBALLThe Kansas City Chiefs claimed the Super Bowl title overnight with a dramatic 31-20 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers.They were trailing...