Elizabeth’Liz’ O’Carroll nee Wallace, 9 St. Patrick’s Terrace, Tarbert and formerly of Bridge Street, Ballylongford

reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Tarbert on Monday Evening from 5.30 to 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 2pm with interment immediately afterwards in St. Mary’s New Cemetery.
Man airlifted from South Kerry coast to UHK
Emergency services are dealing with an incident off the south west coast of the county this evening.Valentia Coast Guard and Rescue 115 were...
Munster Inter county Pitch & Putt Championship Preview
The Munster Inter-County Pitch & Putt Championships will be taking place in Clonmel next weekend.With a preview, here's Jason O'Connor
Ballabuí Horse & Pony Racing
Today saw the Ballabuí Horse & Pony Racing event take place.However after just the one race, proceedings had to be abandoned due to heavy...
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESDublin will play Mayo in an All-Ireland semi-final next Saturday, while Tyrone will meet Kerry on Sunday.It's after the Boys in Blue beat...
Kerry To Face Tyrone In All Ireland Semi-Final
Kerry have discovered that they'll face Tyrone in an All Ireland Semi-Final clash.The Super 8s Group 1 winners will now face the northern team,...
