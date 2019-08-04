Elizabeth’Liz’ O’Carroll nee Wallace, 9 St. Patrick’s Terrace, Tarbert and formerly of Bridge Street, Ballylongford

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Tarbert on Monday Evening from 5.30 to 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 2pm with interment immediately afterwards in St. Mary’s New Cemetery.

