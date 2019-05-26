Elizabeth Sheehan née Crowley, 1 Emmets Place, Kenmare

Reposing at O’ Connors Funeral Home Kenmare on Monday evening from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Followed by removal To Holy Cross Church, Kenmare. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 11:00am. Burial afterwards in the Old Kenmare Cemetery.
Munster Pitch N Putt Strokeplay Qualifiers Review
Kerry competitors today competed in Munster Pitch N Putt Strokeplay qualifiers.Jason O'Connor reports
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week
Padraig Harnett reveals his VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week
Donal Grady takes fifth seat in Killarney
Independent councillor Donal Grady has claimed the fifth seat in the Killarney LEA following the third count.Following a distribution of Councillor Michael Gleeson's surplus...
Trudy Mc Clellan, England & Millwood, St. Margaret’s Road, Killarney.
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Monday evening (May 27th), from 7.15pm - 8.30pm, followed by removal at 8.30pm to St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem...
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESLaois are into a Leinster football semi-final after beating Westmeath.The O'Moores have run out winners by 12 points to 10 at O'Connor Park...
