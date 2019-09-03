Elizabeth Moriarty née Coffey, Rossanean, Currow and late of Aughacureen, Killarney.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Church St., Castleisland tomorrow Wednesday (Sept 4th) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to the Church of St. Therese & Colmcille, Currans.  Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Killeentierna, Currow.

