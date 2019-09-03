Elizabeth Moriarty née Coffey, Rossanean, Currow and late of Aughacureen, Killarney.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Church St., Castleisland tomorrow Wednesday (Sept 4th) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to the Church of St. Therese & Colmcille, Currans. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Killeentierna, Currow.
