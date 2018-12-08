Elizabeth (Lizzie) Griffin (née Brosnan), Killeen, Gortatlea & late of Tullig, Castleisland.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies on Sunday (Dec.9th) from 4pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to The Church of Saints Theresa & Colmcille Currans. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ardcrone, Cemetery, Currans.
Latest News
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERManchester City boss Pep Guardiola feels beating Chelsea away last season was a catalyst for their record-breaking Premier League title win.His side were...
Kerry TD says resource centre in Tralee needs to reopen
A Kerry TD says a resource centre in Tralee needs to reopen.Sinn Féin Deputy Martin Ferris was speaking about the Tralee Women's Resource Centre,...
Jim Butler, Balloonagh Estate, Tralee and Barna, Innishannon, Co. Cork.
reposing at McElligott's Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 3 to 5pm followed by removal to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass. Requiem...
Planning refused for waste management facility in west Kerry
An Bord Pleanala has turned down planning permission for a waste management facility in west Kerry.Lakes and Rivers of Kerry care of Michael Horgan...
Fine Gael selects two candidates for the Castleisland Electoral Area
Fine Gael has selected its two local election candidates for the Castleisland Electoral Area.Sitting councillors Bobby O’Connell and Pat McCarthy were the only nominees...
Latest Sports
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Moran’s of Dingle West Kerry Minor Football Championship Semi-Finals in Gallarus Dingle v An Ghaeltacht at 1.15 Annascaul/Lispole v Castlegregory at 2.45
Saturday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
Senior Womens Div 3 Cup: TK Vixens 40 Tralee Imperials 35SENIOR MENS DIV 2 Pool A: Glenbeigh Falcons 47 St Marys 73 St Pauls 68...