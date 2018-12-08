Elizabeth (Lizzie) Griffin (née Brosnan), Killeen, Gortatlea & late of Tullig, Castleisland.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies on Sunday (Dec.9th) from 4pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to The Church of Saints Theresa & Colmcille Currans. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ardcrone, Cemetery, Currans.

