Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Madden née Griffin, Lower Kilgarvan, Ballylongford and late of Doon East, Ballybunion.

Funeral mass will take place on Friday in St. Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Kilahenny Cemetery, Ballybunion.

Mass will be live streamed on https://www.facebook.com/OGormans-Memorial-Video-Services-111625163859628/

Donations if desired to the North Kerry Alzheimers Society c/o Reidy Undertakers Lisselton.

