Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Cahill née Harnett, Caherbeg, Mountcollins & late of Camelia Ward, St. Ita’s Hospital Newcastlewest.

Reposing at her son Daniel’s residence Castleview, Coolbeg, Kildimo, Co. Limerick (V94 X2PT) tomorrow Tuesday (Oct 16th) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to the Church of the Assumption Mountcollins to arrive for 11am requiem mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please. Donations if desired to Camelia Ward, St. Ita’s Hospital, Newcastlewest.