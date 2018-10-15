Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Cahill née Harnett, Caherbeg, Mountcollins & late of Camelia Ward, St. Ita’s Hospital Newcastlewest.

Reposing at her son Daniel’s residence Castleview, Coolbeg, Kildimo, Co. Limerick (V94 X2PT) tomorrow Tuesday (Oct 16th) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to the Church of the Assumption Mountcollins to arrive for 11am requiem mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please. Donations if desired to Camelia Ward, St. Ita’s Hospital, Newcastlewest.
Latest News
Still unknown if an Iron Age fort in West Kerry will reopen to tourists
It's still unknown if an Iron Age fort in West Kerry will reopen to tourists.Dúnbeg Fort in Ventry is a 2,500-year-old structure situated on...
Public order offences decrease while drunkenness offences rise in Kerry
Public order offences in Kerry have decreased this year, however drunkenness offences have risen.The number of public order offences has decreased by 10% to...
Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Cahill née Harnett, Caherbeg, Mountcollins & late of Camelia Ward, St. Ita’s...
Reposing at her son Daniel’s residence Castleview, Coolbeg, Kildimo, Co. Limerick (V94 X2PT) tomorrow Tuesday (Oct 16th) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on...
Monday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny Division 1A Atletico Ardfert 0-3 Ballyheigue AthleticDenny Division 1A 7-30 Strand Road Fc v Rattoo Rovers Venue Mounthawk Park Red Astro Pitch .
Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Electric Ireland HE GAA Fresher Hurling B League: ITT home to Mary Immaculate College Limerick @ 8Munster Colleges GAA U15 E Football Round 2 Killorglin Community...
Latest Sports
Monday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny Division 1A Atletico Ardfert 0-3 Ballyheigue AthleticDenny Division 1A 7-30 Strand Road Fc v Rattoo Rovers Venue Mounthawk Park Red Astro Pitch .
Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Electric Ireland HE GAA Fresher Hurling B League: ITT home to Mary Immaculate College Limerick @ 8Munster Colleges GAA U15 E Football Round 2 Killorglin Community...
Monday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
Senior Men Div 1: St Marys 84 St Pauls 97Lee Strand Juveniles U17 DIV 1 GIRLS: KCYMS 26 Tralee Imperials 58 U16 DIV 1 BOYS :...