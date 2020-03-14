Elizabeth (Lily) Fitzgerald (nee Cross) Slahig, Waterville.

Reposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville, on Sunday (March,15th), from 5pm – 7.30pm . Requiem Mass for family and close relatives will take place on Monday (March, 16th), at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Please note that in an effort to follow best practice in line with H.S.E. guidelines for Covid-19, we encourage no handshaking at the Funeral Home or Graveside.
Coronavirus; The Implications On Kerry Sport
As the sporting world in the County shuts down thoughts are gradually turning to possible resumption dates.It's a period of uncertainty with nobody able...
Kerry councillor says everything should be on the table to help SMEs
A Kerry county councillor says everything should be on the table to help small-and-medium-sized businesses get through the coronavirus crisis.Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael Cahill...
Some Kerry restaurants and bars closing in response to coronavirus
A number of Kerry restaurants and bars are closing temporarily in response to coronavirus.It’s understood venues are concerned about the advice from the government...
Evening Sports Update
With coronavirus forcing top level football in the UK to be postponed until at least the 3rd of April - there's speculation about whether...
