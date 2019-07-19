Waking at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen this evening (Fri July 19th) from 5pm to 9pm. Funeral arriving at 10.30am on Saturday morning to the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church for requiem mass at 11am. Burial to follow in Greenford Cemetery, London. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
Killorglin man charged with manslaughter has application for reduced bail conditions refused
A Killorglin man charged with manslaughter has had an application for reduced bail conditions refused.Stephen O'Connor from Glencar died in Cork University Hospital on...
Hotel rooms in Kerry and the South West up over €7 to €108
Hotel rooms in Kerry and the South West region were up over €7 last year to almost €108.That's according to the Crowe Ireland Annual...
Elizabeth Corcoran, Laharn South, Cahersiveen and formerly of London.
Waking at Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen this evening (Fri July 19th) from 5pm to 9pm. Funeral arriving at 10.30am on Saturday morning to the...
Minister for Housing to visit Kerry this afternoon
The Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Eoghan Murphy TD is to visit Kerry this afternoon.The Minister will be performing the official opening...
Thursday Evening Sports Update
GOLFShane Lowry finally has some company at the top of the leaderboard as the opening round of the Open Championship begins to draw...
Key Donegal Player Out of Super 8s Clash With Kerry
Donegal's Eoghan Bán Gallagher is set to miss the Super 8 clash with Kerry at Croke Park on Sunday.Gallagher reportedly suffered a leg injury...
Results From Round 4 of Gneeveguilla Mile Series
Tom O'Donoghue has the results from the fourth race in the Gneeveguilla AC Miles Series whihc took place in Ballydesmond last night.