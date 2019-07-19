Elizabeth Corcoran, Laharn South, Cahersiveen and formerly of London.

Waking at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen this evening (Fri July 19th) from 5pm to 9pm. Funeral arriving at 10.30am on Saturday morning to the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church for requiem mass at 11am. Burial to follow in Greenford Cemetery, London. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.