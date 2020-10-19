Elizabeth ‘Betty’ O’Carroll née Nolan, Killelton, Ballylongford and late of Moyvane.

Peacefully at home October 19th 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Mossie, deeply regretted by daughters Joan Browne, (Ballybunion) and Liz (Tralee), son-in law Liam, grandchildren Katie, Eoin, Brendan and great-granddaughter Siábhra and sister in law Maureen Nolan, cousins, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Rest in Peace.

A private family funeral will take place. Requiem Mass at 11am Tuesday in St. Michael the Archangel Church, Ballylongford, followed by burial in Lislaughtin Abbey. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Palliative Care Kerry or c/o Lynch’s Funeral Directors, Ballylongford.

