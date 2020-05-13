Elizabeth (Betty) Mc Gillicuddy (nee Sheedy) Baslicon Waterville and formerly of Dunkerrin Co. Tipperary

A private family funeral will take place.

A Memorial Mass for Elizabeth (Betty) McGillicuddy will be celebrated at a later date.

Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit U.H.K. c/o the McGillicuddy family.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****