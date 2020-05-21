Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Keane, Buffalo, New York and formerly of Cloughboula, Knocknagoshel

Requiem mass will take place on Friday (May 22nd) at 11am at St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel. Burial afterwards in Knockane Cemetery, Knocknagoshel. Funeral mass is restricted to family members only and will be live streamed on the St. Mary’s Church Facebook page. A memorial mass to celebrate Betty’s life will be celebrated at a later date.

