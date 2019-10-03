reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 6 to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw for Requiem Mass at 11 O Clock on Saturday. Burial afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery. House Private Please.
Elizabeth ‘Bess’ Falvey nee Dillon, Ballyrehan, Lixnaw and formerly Clahane, Lyrecrompane
County Championship Game Between St Kieran’s and Kilcummin Postponed
There are changes to Sunday's fixtures in the third round of the Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Football Championship.West Kerry versus Kenmare Shamrocks which was...
Beaufort Ladies Manager Knows Abbeyside Will Be Tough Munster Championship Opponents
Some of the Beaufort Ladies Team are facing a race against time to be fit to play in Sunday's Munster Intermediate Club Championship Quarter...
Everyday Barriers for the Visually Impaired – October 3rd, 2019
Aideen Griffin tells Jerry about the plight of a woman, who is blind, and about her difficulty in crossing the road. Aideen wants a...
Why College Isn’t for Everyone – October 3rd, 2019
Businessman Jerry Kennelly of Tweak.com is the founder of the Junior Entrepreneur Programme which has encouraged enterprise and initiative among 67,0000 primary school pupils....
Managers Say Busy County Championship Schedule Taking Toll On Players
Kerins O Rahilly's manager Micháel Quirke says the packed calendar of games in the Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Football Championship is starting to take...