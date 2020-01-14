Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 11 O Clock in Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Private Cremation will follow.
Latest News
Elizabeth ‘Betty’ O’Sullivan nee Moore, Stack’s Villas, Tralee
Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 11 O Clock in Our Lady and St. Brendan's Church, Tralee. Private Cremation will follow.
Morning Sports Update
RUGBYJohn Cooney must start at scrum-half for Ireland in the Six Nations ahead of Conor Murray - that's according to former Lions out-half Stuart...
John Doyle, Balloonagh Close, Tralee and formerly of Tralee General Hospital and St. Catherine’s...
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Wednesday from 4pm to 6pm with removal at 6pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception,...
Tuesday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
Kerry Airport Kerry Area BoardMENS DIVISION 2 POOL A: Tralee Tigers BC 49, Glenbeigh Falcons 47WOMENS DIVISION 2 CUP: St Bridgets 63, Kenmare Kestrels...
Killarney Economic Conference – January 13th, 2020
Admin -
Organiser Dr William Sheehan outlined to Jerry the main speakers at this year’s event which will take place in The Brehon Hotel on January...
Latest Sports
Morning Sports Update
RUGBYJohn Cooney must start at scrum-half for Ireland in the Six Nations ahead of Conor Murray - that's according to former Lions out-half Stuart...
Tuesday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
Kerry Airport Kerry Area BoardMENS DIVISION 2 POOL A: Tralee Tigers BC 49, Glenbeigh Falcons 47WOMENS DIVISION 2 CUP: St Bridgets 63, Kenmare Kestrels...
Kerry Golf News & Results
KenmareMen's Results. 15 Hole Stableford. 1st. Sean Twomey (14) 35Pts. 2nd. David O'Dwyer (16) 35Pts. 3rd. Padraig O'Shea...